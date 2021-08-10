Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Roanoke

Posted by 
Roanoke Journal
Roanoke Journal
 4 days ago

(ROANOKE, VA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Roanoke.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Roanoke:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bNR7Bf100

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,095 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $3,095 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Roanoke, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1675.23 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Roanoke, VA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1675.23 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Wireless Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant - SAL022122 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Route Driver (Shawsville)

🏛️ RRI Personnel

📍 Shawsville, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Route Driver Dublin, VA Pay rate is $18 an hour . RRI Personnel Solutions is a highly specialized temporary employment agency, focusing exclusively on filling positions associated with product ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Success Specialist - Everyday Banking RWF

🏛️ Wells Fargo

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Important Note: During the application process, ensure your contact information (email and phone number) is up to date and upload your current resume when submitting your application for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Vogel & Cromwell, LLC

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vogel & Cromwell, LLC is seeking an Administrative Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in supporting attorneys and paralegals. Experience in the legal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Roanoke Journal

Roanoke Journal

Roanoke, VA
104
Followers
156
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roanoke Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#North Florida#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Vivian#Rn Med Surg#Marine Interdiction Agent#Cbp#Totalmed Staffing#Life Insurance#U S Cellular#Route Driver#Rri Personnel Solutions#Vogel Cromwell#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy