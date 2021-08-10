Hiring Now: These roles are open in Roanoke

(ROANOKE, VA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Roanoke.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Roanoke:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,095 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $3,095 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Roanoke, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

3. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1675.23 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Roanoke, VA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1675.23 / Week ...

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Retail Wireless Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant - SAL022122 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

7. Route Driver (Shawsville)

🏛️ RRI Personnel

📍 Shawsville, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Route Driver Dublin, VA Pay rate is $18 an hour . RRI Personnel Solutions is a highly specialized temporary employment agency, focusing exclusively on filling positions associated with product ...

8. Customer Success Specialist - Everyday Banking RWF

🏛️ Wells Fargo

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Important Note: During the application process, ensure your contact information (email and phone number) is up to date and upload your current resume when submitting your application for ...

9. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Vogel & Cromwell, LLC

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vogel & Cromwell, LLC is seeking an Administrative Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in supporting attorneys and paralegals. Experience in the legal ...

10. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Roanoke, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...