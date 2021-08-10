Cancel
Shaniko, OR

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Shaniko

Shaniko Post
Shaniko Post
 4 days ago

(SHANIKO, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Shaniko companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Shaniko:


1. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

2. General Labor / Material Handler

🏛️ Castle Tire

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Prinville, Oregon Summary As a material handler, you are part of a high-performing team that does it all! You will perform tasks such as hand unload tires from incoming trailers onto a ...

3. CNA 1 or CNA 2 Medical Surgical (Full Time Nights)

🏛️ StCharles

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA1 or CNA2) provides patient and family focused care as part of the health care team in accordance with the St. Charles Health System mission, philosophy, policies ...

4. Truck Driver - No CDL Required - Great Home Time

🏛️ SYGMA - Portland Trainees

📍 Tygh Valley, OR

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Entry Level Trainee Drivers in Portland, OR No CDL Required - Will Train - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $78k+/year for CDL-A Drivers! Every day, the country's most ...

5. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ CHAD DAVISON-District Office

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $3,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Insurance Sales Representative Protégé Agent Opportunity Are you a professional, outgoing person who enjoys working with people? Are you looking for more than just another job? Looking to find a ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3070.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $3,070 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Madras, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3070 ...

7. Experienced Technician

🏛️ Subaru of Bend

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calling all Super Star Automotive Technicians! Are you an experienced automotive technician? Are Diagnostics your specialty? Are you a fast & efficient technician? Do you have at least 3-5 years of ...

8. CDL Team Drivers - Home Weekly - Earn $50k-$80k/Year + $7,500 Sign-On

🏛️ AutoZone - Pasco

📍 Condon, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AutoZone is Now Hiring Class A CDL Team Drivers! Earn Up to $80k Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus AutoZone, Inc., the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and ...

9. Production Manager

🏛️ GVB Biopharma

📍 Grass Valley, OR

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Optimize overall product flow and quality in a safe manner to meet company production objectives through effective and efficient use of resources such as machines, methods, personnel. ESSENTIAL ...

ABOUT

With Shaniko Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

