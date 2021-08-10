Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miles City, MT

Job alert: These jobs are open in Miles City

Posted by 
Miles City Updates
Miles City Updates
 4 days ago

(MILES CITY, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Miles City.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Miles City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bNR6qNF00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,693 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $2,693 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Miles City, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2692.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $2,692 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Miles City, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2692 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2437 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $2,437 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Miles City, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 12 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Class A Truck Driver - Regional and OTR - $1540-$2240 weekly - Brand New Trucks

🏛️ Maeda Trucking

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $2,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, Maeda Trucking, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional & OTR positions.$1,540 - $2,240wkly, Approved carriers for FedEx and Forward ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel RN (Medical Surgical) - Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3900 per week in MT- Miles City, MT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $3,900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Miles City Updates

Miles City Updates

Miles City, MT
8
Followers
118
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Miles City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miles City, MT
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Paid Holidays#Mt#Rn Med Surg#Hendrickson Truck Lines#Ase Certified Auto#K Yearly#Pto Short#Stability Healthcare#Otr Dedicated#Maeda Trucking#Medical Surgical Travel#Nomad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy