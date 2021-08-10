Job alert: These jobs are open in Miles City

(MILES CITY, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Miles City.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Miles City:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,693 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $2,693 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Miles City, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

2. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

3. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

4. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2692.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $2,692 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Miles City, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2692 ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2437 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $2,437 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Miles City, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 12 weeks Pay ...

7. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

8. CDL Class A Truck Driver - Regional and OTR - $1540-$2240 weekly - Brand New Trucks

🏛️ Maeda Trucking

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $2,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, Maeda Trucking, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional & OTR positions.$1,540 - $2,240wkly, Approved carriers for FedEx and Forward ...

9. Travel RN (Medical Surgical) - Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

10. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3900 per week in MT- Miles City, MT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $3,900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...