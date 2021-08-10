Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Orla

(ORLA, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Orla.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Orla:

1. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Orla, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,769 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $1,769 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Pecos, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 13 ...

3. Assistant Property Manager

🏛️ Career Strategies

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Career Strategies is hiring an Assistant Property Manager for an apartment community in the Pecos, TX area. We are seeking an employee with excellent people skills, sales experience, leasing ...

4. Housing Included! Housekeeping and Custodial-Pecos, TX

🏛️ Selrico Sevices(s)

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is unique!! Your housing and meals will be included! General daily cleaning of rooms, changing sheets and linen, removal of trash. Expectation is ability to do general cleaning ...

5. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Loving, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

6. Team Member Cashiers - Store 35513 - Pecos

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring: Team Member - Cashiers Location: 524 S Cedar Street Pecos, TX 79772 Pay: Earn up to $9-$10/hour - We offer Daily Pay **Complete the short Quick Apply online - Call 800-594-7036 - Text ...

7. CDL-A Company Driver ($3K Bonus) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job in addition to a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Orla, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

9. Class A CDL Driver - Vacuum Truck

🏛️ OnSite Driver Services

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vacuum Truck Drivers Come work for a Great Trucking Company that is Employee Focused! IMMEDIATE openings for Vacuum Truck Drivers in the Pecos, TX area. Flexible rotation schedules available with ...

10. Truck Driver OTR Hauling Sand

🏛️ CDL A Driver Recruiter

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Sandra at 325-518-1021 for more details on this OTR position out of Texas. I am a domestic recruiter with over 3 years of Human Resources experience and love helping people find jobs. I have ...