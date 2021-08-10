Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maysville, KY

Ready for a change? These Maysville jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Maysville Dispatch
Maysville Dispatch
 4 days ago

(MAYSVILLE, KY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Maysville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Maysville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bNR6iYf00

1. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Flemingsburg, KY

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 52-54 CPM Starting Pay + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Polaris Fleet

📍 Mays Lick, KY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 54 CPM Starting Pay - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Great Benefits Looking to add some speed and excitement to your professional driving career? Want to stand ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Commercial Plumber

🏛️ Industrial Skilled Trades

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Commercial Plumber Job Description: Industrial Skilled Trades is looking for experienced local plumbers for a Kroger remodel project near Maysville, KY. If you have a proven skillset and strong work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Cost Estimator and Accounting Analyst

🏛️ Machine Integrator

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is career opportunity for someone who is flexible, good with analysis, and a numbers cruncher. Work onsite for a manufacturing company in Maysville(must live locally). The help we need is broad ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Teams - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus - $1,000 Hiring Bonus - $1,500/wk Guaranteed - Home BiWeekly

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Team Drivers with Marten can count on 4,500-5,500 miles a week and an average earnings of $90,000/year or more each! Top earners can earn up to $100,000+.Teams can get home every other week or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Carpenter Laborer

🏛️ Sweetwater woodcraft

📍 Georgetown, OH

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Building decks, pavilions, and pergolas Company Description We are a company that builds high quality decks, pergolas, and pavilions, giving our customers an experience that is great from start to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Flemingsburg, KY

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Flemingsburg, KY

💰 $1,625 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Maysville Dispatch

Maysville Dispatch

Maysville, KY
41
Followers
136
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Maysville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Flemingsburg, KY
City
Maysville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Manufacturing Company#Med Travelers#Medical Lab Technician#Allied Health#Life Insurance#Kroger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy