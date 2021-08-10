Ready for a change? These Maysville jobs are accepting applications

(MAYSVILLE, KY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Maysville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Maysville:

1. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Flemingsburg, KY

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 52-54 CPM Starting Pay + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Polaris Fleet

📍 Mays Lick, KY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 54 CPM Starting Pay - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Great Benefits Looking to add some speed and excitement to your professional driving career? Want to stand ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Commercial Plumber

🏛️ Industrial Skilled Trades

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Commercial Plumber Job Description: Industrial Skilled Trades is looking for experienced local plumbers for a Kroger remodel project near Maysville, KY. If you have a proven skillset and strong work ...

5. Cost Estimator and Accounting Analyst

🏛️ Machine Integrator

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is career opportunity for someone who is flexible, good with analysis, and a numbers cruncher. Work onsite for a manufacturing company in Maysville(must live locally). The help we need is broad ...

6. Teams - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus - $1,000 Hiring Bonus - $1,500/wk Guaranteed - Home BiWeekly

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Team Drivers with Marten can count on 4,500-5,500 miles a week and an average earnings of $90,000/year or more each! Top earners can earn up to $100,000+.Teams can get home every other week or ...

7. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Maysville, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

8. Carpenter Laborer

🏛️ Sweetwater woodcraft

📍 Georgetown, OH

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Building decks, pavilions, and pergolas Company Description We are a company that builds high quality decks, pergolas, and pavilions, giving our customers an experience that is great from start to ...

9. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Flemingsburg, KY

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

10. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Flemingsburg, KY

💰 $1,625 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...