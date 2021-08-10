Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Tupelo

(TUPELO, AR) Companies in Tupelo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tupelo:

1. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Batesville, AR

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,815 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Batesville, AR

💰 $2,815 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Batesville, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

3. Front Counter Parts/Sales/Service

🏛️ Roetzel RV & Parts Sales

📍 Searcy, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Performs a variety of in-store customer service, marketing, promotional, advertising, and stocking duties related to the receiving and sale of parts and accessories. Responsibilities

4. Packer Team Member Part Time Weekends

🏛️ Shearer's Foods

📍 Newport, AR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION APPLICANTS FOR PART TIME WEEKEND PACKER ROLESSeeking to hire immediately for all shifts: 7am-3pm, 3pm-11pm and 11pm - 7am openings. Starting pay is $17.00/hour We are holding an onsite ...

5. Quality Assurance Auditor

🏛️ Schulze & Burch

📍 Searcy, AR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Purpose: 1. Support the Company mission with special emphasis to the product quality statement that focuses in the production of products that meet the product specifications and are produced in ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,504 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Batesville, AR

💰 $2,504 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Batesville, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

7. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Batesville, AR

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

8. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver - Guaranteed Pay

🏛️ Maverick Transportation

📍 Newport, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Only The Best Drive MAROON $5,000 Sign-On Bonus For Drivers With 6+ Months Of Verifiable OTR Experience In The Last 3-5 Years. Maverick Transportation is hiring & ready to help you grow your ...

9. CDL A Mail Driver - Dedicated Route

🏛️ LVL Inc - Larry Vassar Leasing Inc

📍 Newport, AR

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Mail Driver - Dedicated Route Call (844) 391-0938 today or Apply Online Below LVL Inc is a highway mail contract carrier that has been in business for over 70 years. We operate routes ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $1,100/Week Guaranteed + No-Touch

🏛️ Ryder - Memphis, TN

📍 Patterson, AR

💰 $1,100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Dedicated Class A Drivers Home Daily - $1,100 Weekly Guarantee - No Touch Freight Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...