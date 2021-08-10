Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Newcomb

(NEWCOMB, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Newcomb.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Newcomb:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2719.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $2,719 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Shiprock, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2719 ...

2. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience

🏛️ The DKS Platinum Partners

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

3. Medical Supply Technician

🏛️ Huckeye Health Services LLC

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Medical Supply Technician Location: Shiprock, NM Job Description: Provide uninterrupted patient care services to be performed in the Operating Room Department of the facility. Compensation ...

4. Physician / Internal Medicine / New Mexico / Locum or Permanent / Internal Medicine Physician Ne...

🏛️ ALUMNI HEALTHCARE STAFFING

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $125 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in New Mexico. The ideal candidate will be an Internal Medicine physician who is licensed ...

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Shiprock, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09/06 ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,033 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $2,033 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Shiprock, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

7. Physical Therapist

🏛️ Huckeye Health Services LLC

📍 Shiprock, NM

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Physical Therapist Location: Shiprock, NM Job Description: Responsible for the treatment or prevention of physical disabilities or disease in order that patients will derive the maximum ...