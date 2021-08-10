Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Lenoir

(LENOIR, NC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Lenoir.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lenoir:

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Boone, NC

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

2. Work from Home Sales Professional - No Cold Calling!

🏛️ Fifer Agency - SFG

📍 Hickory, NC

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!! This is a leads driven , in home, commission only sales position. We are looking for self driven and motivated sales people. If you have a business owner or entrepreneurial ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $3031.96 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lenoir, NC

💰 $3,031 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lenoir, NC. Shift: 4x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

4. Sales Advisor - Full/Part Time

🏛️ J & J Agency

📍 Hickory, NC

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Growing Team looking for likeminded Individuals! We are seeking eager individuals wanting the ability to create their own future and grow themselves while building a future for their families

5. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Hickory, NC

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

6. Quality Systems Manager

🏛️ Gerresheimer

📍 Morganton, NC

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharma, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging and drug delivery ...

7. East Coast Dedicated | NC | Min $1500/wk

🏛️ Freightworks

📍 Lenoir, NC

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

East Coast Dedicated | NC | Min $1500/wk East Coast Dedicated | North Carolina-based * Home 2 nights per week * $1,500 minimum per week * 64.5 cents per mile out the door performance / tenure pay ...

8. Manufacturing Engineer

🏛️ Orion Talent

📍 Hickory, NC

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orion Talent, the nation s largest military recruiting firm, is currently recruiting transitioning or former military professionals for a Manufacturing Engineer. Location: Hickory, NC Salary: $85,000 ...

9. Information Technology Support Specialist

🏛️ Renwood Mills

📍 Newton, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IT SUPPORT TECHNICIAN Reports to Director of IT Job purpose To maintain and support company IT hardware / software through troubleshooting, testing, implementation, installation and assisting end ...

10. Instructor, Culinary Arts Program

🏛️ Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute

📍 Hickory, NC

💰 $4,941 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Instructor, Culinary Arts Program SALARY: $4,234.00 - $4,941.00 Monthly OPENING DATE: 08/06/21 CLOSING DATE: 08/29/21 11:59 PM DESCRIPTION: Instructor, Culinary Arts Program provides accessible ...