These jobs are hiring in Colorado Springs — and they let you set your own schedule

(Colorado Springs, CO) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Colorado Springs-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. PART-TIME Customer Service Team Member

🏛️ A Call To Order, LLC

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description WE are looking for UNICORNS with a Passion! DO NOT apply if you are NOT serious about joining a fun, hardworking team focused on supporting our community, exceptional service to our ...

2. Nike Castle Rock Retail Sales Associate Part-Time ("Athlete")

🏛️ NIKE INC

📍 Palmer Lake, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Become a Part of the NIKE, Inc. Team NIKE, Inc. does more than outfit the world's best athletes. It is a place to explore potential, obliterate boundaries and push out the edges of what can be. The ...

3. Captioning Agent - (Center Colorado Springs, CO)

🏛️ Caption Call

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking caring Captioning Agents (CA's) to caption telephone calls. This is an entry level position with a growing, enthusiastic team. We are currently hiring part-time positions with the ...

4. ENGAGEMENT SPECIALIST - PART TIME

🏛️ CROSSMARK

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

1 **Now hiring Event Specialists and Product Demonstrators!!** ARE YOU LOOKING FOR AN EXCITING PART-TIME OPPORTUNITY? We offer a flexible schedule and competitive weekly pay! This role acts as the ...

5. Sales Consultant - Part Time - $20/hr training pay

🏛️ CarMax

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

7201 - Colorado Springs - 4010 Tutt Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80922 CarMax, the way your career should be! Driven by the desire to provide an iconic customer experience At CarMax, we ensure ...

6. Housekeeper

🏛️ Great Wolf Lodge

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time opening - $14.00/hour - Must be 18+ At Great Wolf, the Room Attendant (Housekeeper) is one of the most critical roles in the Lodge as they create a clean and orderly environment for our ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote, Flexible Schedule (License Required)

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...