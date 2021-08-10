Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Manchester, NH) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Sales Development and Account Management Representatives, Virtual Data

🏛️ RegDOX Solutions Inc.

📍 Nashua, NH

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HQ/Employment Location: Nashua, NH Work Arrangement: In-office with some remote Base: $55,000 - $70,000 OTE: $82,500 - $105,000 Industry: Information Technology & Services Product: Virtual Data Room ...

2. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Manchester, NH

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

3. Customer Service Professional

🏛️ AnswerFirst Communications

📍 Concord, NH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE ANSWERING SERVICE CUSTOMER SERVICE PROFESSIONAL - Work From Home * Currently only hiring qualified candidates that reside in Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Montana ...

4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Manchester, NH

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

5. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Cogent Analytics

📍 Manchester, NH

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional Vice President of Sales--Cogent Analytics SUMMARY--A Primarily Remote Position, also seeking Candidates in the following markets: Cincinnati, Kansas City, Lincoln NE, Columbus, and Syracuse ...