Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Elizabethtown

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Elizabethtown.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Elizabethtown:

1. CDL Class A Company Drivers Wanted

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,109 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Elizabethtown, KY

💰 $3,109 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Regional Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ The Tailor-Made Agency

📍 Elizabethtown, KY

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is your opportunity to finally be compensated what you are worth. This is not for a candidate seeking a job. It is for a professional who is under appreciated, overworked and has so much more to ...

4. Food and Beverage Director

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Clermont, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Amazing company looking for a Food and Beverage Director for their new project! If you are an experienced F&B professional with a passion for great food, great service, and craft cocktails, this is ...

5. Consumer Direct Sales

🏛️ Windstream Communications

📍 Elizabethtown, KY

💰 $67,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, partners and communities is our top ...

6. Restaurant Bar Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Clermont, KY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Amazing opportunity for a Restaurant Bar Manager in a new restaurant opening. If you have a passion for craft cocktails and experience in upscale restaurants, we want to talk to you! Restaurant Bar ...

7. Customer Fulfillment Assistant (Louisville, Kentucky)

🏛️ Clublender

📍 Shepherdsville, KY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Fulfillment Assistant Louisville, Kentucky We're looking for a Customer Fulfillment Assistant to help with our Louisville office's customer fulfillment effort. You'll work directly with our ...

8. Assemblers

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Elizabethtown, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: In this position, you will be installing bumpers, outriggers, pintle hooks channels, boom rests and other components on trucks as required in the customer's order. Assembling truck ...

9. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Elizabethtown, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DKY8 Shepherdsville, KY (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DKY8 - Shepherdsville - 3208 E Blue ...

10. Monday-Friday Forklift Position - $16.00 per hour

🏛️ Preferred Staffing

📍 Shepherdsville, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Temp-to-Hire Forklift Operator Job Placements - Bottling Plant Monday-Friday 8am-4:30 pm Pay Rate: $16.00/hr This position is responsible for daily operations of the production floor; ensuring the ...