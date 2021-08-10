Hiring Now: These roles are open in Edgewood

(EDGEWOOD, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Edgewood.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Edgewood:

1. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Manchester, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Oelwein, IA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Manchester, IA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Retail Wireless Consultant Full Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Manchester, IA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant Full Time - SAL022092 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives ...

5. Material Handler

🏛️ Exide Technologies

📍 Manchester, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Stryten Manufacturing has openings for Materials Handlers at our facility in Manchester, Iowa. Starting pay is $18.21 per hour plus shift differentials! Must be able to operator forklifts

6. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2080/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Elkader, IA

💰 $2,080 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

7. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ Digga North America, LLC

📍 Dyersville, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Welder/Fabricator Fulltime hourly position-2nd shift (overtime depending on demand) Dyersville, IA-state of the art modern facility with excellent working conditions. With continued growth of our new ...

8. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Lamont, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

9. CDL Local Company Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $1,000/Week Minimum

🏛️ KAG - Specialty Products Local Dry Van

📍 Strawberry Point, IA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Company Drivers & Owner Operators Local Dry Van Positions - Guaranteed $1,000+ Weekly Minimum KAG Specialty Products is seeking Company Drivers and Owner Operators. You can enjoy a ...

10. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Edgewood, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...