Glendale, UT

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Glendale

Posted by 
Glendale Voice
Glendale Voice
 4 days ago

(GLENDALE, UT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Glendale.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Glendale:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bNR6Jgc00

1. Member Experience Officer (Teller/Loan Officer)

🏛️ Mountain America Credit Union

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION Kanab Branch 190 West Center Street Kanab, UT 84741 SCHEDULE Full Time; Monday - Friday 8:45am - 6:15pm * Day off during the week when a Saturday is worked. At Mountain America, we are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Hiring Event for Part Time Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Advantage Sales and Marketing

📍 Rockville, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Event for Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on Wednesday, August 4th, from 11 AM - 3 PM at the Costco in Saint George, UT, for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire qualified ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Glendale, UT

💰 $85,429 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,111-$1,643 Weekly PAY $57,772-$85,429 Annually Top CPM: 0.5 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.774 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week DEDICATED ACCOUNT Family Dollar is based out of Saint ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. GENERAL MANAGER

🏛️ Holiday Inn Express - Kanab

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION POSITION TITLE: General Manager REPORTS TO: IGH Representative JOB SUMMARY: The General Manager oversees all aspects of the hotel operations including guest relations, front desk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Lifesaving & Care Specialist-Cat World (Seasonal positions)

🏛️ Best Friends Animal Society

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Kanab, Utah (Seasonal positions) ***Multiple positions available*** Best Friends offers competitive pay starting at $15.00 per hour and the benefits package is one of the best! Summary

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Glendale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

