Andalusia, AL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Andalusia

Posted by 
Andalusia Bulletin
Andalusia Bulletin
 4 days ago

(ANDALUSIA, AL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Andalusia companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Andalusia:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bNR6DOG00

1. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Andalusia, AL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,948 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Andalusia, AL

💰 $1,948 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Andalusia, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Andalusia, AL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. General Manager - Great Pay & Benefits

🏛️ Patrice & Associates

📍 Evergreen, AL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate General Manager opportunity!! If you are a Restaurant Manager interested in working for a financially strong high-volume fast food restaurant offering growth opportunities and great ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Receptionist/technician for optometrist

🏛️ Blackston Quality eye Care

📍 Andalusia, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Receptionist/technician For Optometrist to become a part of our team! You will perform routine administrative and clinical assignments to keep the medical facility running smoothly

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Andalusia, AL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Andalusia, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Andalusia, AL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1948 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Andalusia, AL

💰 $1,948 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Andalusia, AL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/27/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Andalusia, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Andalusia Bulletin

Andalusia Bulletin

