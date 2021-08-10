Work remotely in Clarksville — these positions are open now

(Clarksville, TN) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Sales Experience Desired-- WORK FROM HOME Call Center Agent

🏛️ K2 Staffing

📍 Hopkinsville, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to save money on gas? Would you rather work from the comfort of your home? We're looking to provide remote work opportunities to qualified candidates! In response to the COVID-19 ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clarksville, TN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Clarksville, TN

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

4. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Clarksville, TN

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

5. Service Writer - CL

🏛️ Pool and Spa Depot

📍 Clarksville, TN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location Clarksville - Clarksville, TN Remote Type N/A Position Type Undisclosed Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range $11.00 - $14.00 Hourly Travel Percentage ...