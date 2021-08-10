Job alert: These Montevideo jobs are accepting applications

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Companies in Montevideo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Montevideo:

1. Maintenance Technician - Multiple Openings

🏛️ Job Juncture

📍 Clara City, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Technician - Multiple Openings Day shift: 6am-6pm or Night shift: 6pm-6am $21-35/hour DOE Our Willmar, MN food manufacturing client is looking to hire multiple Maintenance Technicians on ...

2. Machine Operator II

🏛️ Schwan's

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay Rate $17.75+/hr New Transportation Pay for those that commute 25 miles or more to Marshall! Additional Pay of approximately $50 per month, based on hours worked Shift: 1st Shift Location

3. Trainee-Corrections Officer

🏛️ Minnesota Department of Corrections

📍 Minneota, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is a Certified Yellow Ribbon agency and one of Minnesota's largest employers of veterans. Apply to Job ID: 46769 Application Deadline: June 30, 2022 Salary for ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,004 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $2,004 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

5. CDL Class A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekends!! Up to $1,500 per week! Guaranteed Pay! TV/Fridge

🏛️ Total Logistics Inc.

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Weekends!! Guaranteed Pay!! SOB!! Great Equipment-TV & Refrigerator!! Leading logistics company, Total Logistics Inc., is looking for reliable and experienced CDL Class A Truck Drivers for ...

6. Licensed Electricians

🏛️ Industrial Skilled Trades

📍 Dawson, MN

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ndustrial Skilled Trades is looking for licensed traveling or local Electricians for a project within the Mosca, CO metropolitan area. This is a 3-month project with plenty of OT and an aggressive ...

7. Mechanic

🏛️ GCC of America

📍 Bellingham, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mechanic FULL-TIME $18.76/hr -Analyze malfunctions and repair, rebuild, and maintain construction equipment, such as trucks, trailers, batch plants, cranes, scrapers, paving machines, motor graders ...

8. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Montevideo, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

9. Truck Driver Lease Program: Dedicated - Walkaway Lease w/ No Money Down & No Credit Check - Earn up

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Montevideo, MN

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease PurchasesBenefits * 2015 Freightliner Cascadia - All Fuel Saver Automatic Transmission * $1.20 all Dispatched Miles * NO Credit Check, NO Money Down with Walkaway ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Raymond, MN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...