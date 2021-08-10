Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Meridian require no experience

(Meridian, MS) Looking to get your foot in the door in Meridian? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. MS - PT - Meridian- $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad accepted.SNF experience preferred.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Physical Therapist