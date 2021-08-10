Cancel
Des Moines, NM

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Des Moines

Posted by 
Des Moines Daily
Des Moines Daily
 4 days ago

(DES MOINES, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Des Moines.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Des Moines:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bNR5ifI00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,245 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $2,245 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Raton, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Des Moines, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience

🏛️ The DKS Platinum Partners

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Emergency Medicine

🏛️ The Delta Companies

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $165 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Emergency Medicine (EM) * $165 Per Hour * $332,640 a Year * Health Benefits Package * $30,000 Sign-on / Retention Bonus * 23.9% Retirement Plan (Fully Vested after 5 Years ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,216 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $2,216 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Raton, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2111.04 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $2,111 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Raton, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2111.04 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Des Moines Daily

Des Moines Daily

Des Moines, NM
ABOUT

With Des Moines Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

