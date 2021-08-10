Cancel
Thornton, NH

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Thornton

Thornton Times
 4 days ago

(THORNTON, NH) Companies in Thornton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Thornton:


1. Licensed Electricians

🏛️ GRUS Construction

📍 Conway, NH

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New Hampshire Licensed Journeyman Electricians needed on various commercial and residential projects in the Conway, NH area. Your primary responsibilities will include the rough in installation of ...

2. Welder/fabricators wanted

🏛️ Broadway Steel LLC

📍 Tamworth, NH

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Broadway Steel LLC is seeking two welder/fabricators to join our workforce. Must have experience. We are located on route 25 in Tamworth NH. Starts at $25-$28.00/hr (depending on experience ...

3. Caregiver | PCA | LNA | CNA - Full-Time Guaranteed

🏛️ TLC HomeCare

📍 Enfield, NH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: TLC HomeCare is looking for an accomplished Caregiver and or Licensed Nurse Aide (LNA) to work in our clients' homes in Upper Valley. TLC HomeCare has been helping care for adults with ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2223 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Plymouth, NH

💰 $2,223 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Plymouth, NH. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2223 ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Thornton, NH

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Thornton, NH

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Thornton, NH

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $90,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Fryeburg, ME

📍 Woodstock, NH

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn $90,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Thornton, NH

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Thornton, NH

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

ABOUT

With Thornton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

