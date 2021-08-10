Cancel
Kinsley, KS

Ready for a change? These Kinsley jobs are accepting applications

Kinsley Updates
 4 days ago

(KINSLEY, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Kinsley companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kinsley:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1888.86 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $1,888 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Dodge City, KS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Administrative Assistant to Workforce Develop

🏛️ DODGE CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Under the general directions of the Vice President of Workforce Development, the Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Workforce Development performs a variety of administrative duties ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Marketing and Media Specialist

🏛️ DODGE CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Under the general direction of the Director of Foundation and Community Relations, this position will perform a wide variety of administrative support activities including Web design/maintenance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Larned, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Fort Dodge, KS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Fort Dodge, KS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Kinsley Updates

Kinsley Updates

Kinsley, KS
ABOUT

With Kinsley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

