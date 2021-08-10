Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Niland

(NILAND, CA) Companies in Niland are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Niland:

1. Automotive Repair Estimator

🏛️ Tucker Auto Body And Towing Inc

📍 Imperial, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Tucker Auto Body prides itself on going above and beyond to provide an outstanding Customer Experience. We are looking for a person who enjoys talking with customers, solving puzzles and believes ...

2. Membership Recruitment Assistant (Imperial Valley)

🏛️ Girl Scouts San Diego

📍 Imperial, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As part of the largest girl-serving nonprofit in the country, Girl Scouts San Diego (GSSD) builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. With the help of more ...

3. Physician - SouthCal - 40 hours/week - $140/hour

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Imperial, CA

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details in regards to the excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for. The ideal candidate will hold an active CA license & DEA, and be willing to start ...

4. Registered Nurse (RN) - Home Health - $35-56 per hour

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Brawley, CA

💰 $56 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AccentCare is seeking a Registered Nurse (RN) Home Health for a nursing job in Brawley, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

5. Physician Assistant / PA - Primary Care

🏛️ NOW Healthcare Recruiting

📍 Brawley, CA

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice/Primary Care opening in Brawley, California. This and other physician assistant jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Stable and growing health care organization seeks a Family Nurse ...

6. Pharmacy Technician

🏛️ Medipro Medical Staffing

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assignment Location: El Centro Shifts: 8 Hours per day- AM Shift * Rate: $30.00 Base (1.5 OT - 4 Hours of the remaining of the shift) * Start Date: ASAP * Complete Virtual Interviews- Approval given ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $95,000/Year + No-Touch

🏛️ Ryder - Yuma, AZ

📍 Niland, CA

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Dedicated Class A Drivers Home Weekly - No Touch Freight! Earn Up To $95,000 per year - Bonuses in First Year $6,000 Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain ...

8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Walmart Transportation

🏛️ Walmart

📍 Calipatria, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION FONTANA, CA CAREER AREA Drivers & Transportation JOB FUNCTION Driver EMPLOYMENT TYPE - POSITION TYPE - REQUISITION 1448071BR What you'll do Walmart Transportation is hiring CDL-A Local ...

9. Certified Nursing Assistant

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Imperial, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Certified Nursing Assistant CNA to work in California Department of Corrections. Requirements: * 1 year of experience within the last three (3) years as CNA (Required) * Active CA State ...

10. Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN)

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Calipatria, CA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

California Licensed LVN with at least a years licensed experience needed at a correctional facility in CA. Requirements: * Twelve (12) continuous months of experience within the last three (3) years ...