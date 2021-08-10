Work remotely in New Windsor — these positions are open now

(New Windsor, MD) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Major Account Executive

🏛️ Search BizAthletes

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MID-MARKET/MAJOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE - SOFTWARE COMPENSATION: * Salary: $70,000 - $85,000 * 1st Year Total Earnings Range: $130,000 - $180,000+ * 401K * Full Health Benefits * Remote Work *Must live ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Westminster, MD

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Gettysburg, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Account Executive (REMOTE)

🏛️ Dash Investments

📍 Columbia, MD

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Account Executive The Opportunity: We are searching for an Account Executive with 1-5 years of work experience to join our fast-growing sales team. The candidate selected for this role ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Westminster, MD

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Work from Home, Travel Consultant - Winter Seasonal - Northeast Team

🏛️ Liberty Mountain Resort

📍 Fairfield, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Liberty Mountain is known for providing fun experiences to both guests and staff alike. Help our skiers unlock the ultimate adventure and start making your own epic memories when you join our team ...