Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Windsor, MD

Work remotely in New Windsor — these positions are open now

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 4 days ago

(New Windsor, MD) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bNR5SUY00

1. Major Account Executive

🏛️ Search BizAthletes

📍 Baltimore, MD

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MID-MARKET/MAJOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE - SOFTWARE COMPENSATION: * Salary: $70,000 - $85,000 * 1st Year Total Earnings Range: $130,000 - $180,000+ * 401K * Full Health Benefits * Remote Work *Must live ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Westminster, MD

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Gettysburg, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Account Executive (REMOTE)

🏛️ Dash Investments

📍 Columbia, MD

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Account Executive The Opportunity: We are searching for an Account Executive with 1-5 years of work experience to join our fast-growing sales team. The candidate selected for this role ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Westminster, MD

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work from Home, Travel Consultant - Winter Seasonal - Northeast Team

🏛️ Liberty Mountain Resort

📍 Fairfield, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Liberty Mountain is known for providing fun experiences to both guests and staff alike. Help our skiers unlock the ultimate adventure and start making your own epic memories when you join our team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor, MD
9
Followers
207
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Windsor, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Remotely#Md#K#Spanish#Az Co#Dash Investments Columbia#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy