Christmas Valley, OR

Job alert: These jobs are open in Christmas Valley

Christmas Valley News Alert
 4 days ago

(CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Christmas Valley.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Christmas Valley:


1. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,142 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake County, OR

💰 $2,142 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lake View, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - COVID19 - $1,849 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake County, OR

💰 $1,849 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lake View, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,944 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake County, OR

💰 $1,944 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Lake View, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

4. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,004 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake County, OR

💰 $2,004 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lake View, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

With Christmas Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

