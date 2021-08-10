Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Tehachapi

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Tehachapi.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tehachapi:

1. CDL Class A Company Drivers Wanted

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

2. Entry Level Sales Representatives needed - IMMEDIATE OPENINGS!!!

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Safe Haven is ADT's #1 authorized dealer! Established in 1999 and doing business in more than 65 markets, Safe Haven Security is looking to double in size again and expand to 40+ more markets. In ...

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,580 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Arvin, CA

💰 $1,580 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Arvin, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date ...

4. AutoCAD Drafter

🏛️ JMPE Electrical Engineering

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AutoCAD drafter. Read markups and produce drafted plans. Employment Type: Full Time Salary: $50,000 - $65,000 Annual Bonus/Commission: Yes

5. Field Service Representative

🏛️ Power Plus

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Power Plus! A multi-industry leader in providing power when you need it, where you need it through intelligent and efficient power solutions. We have built a 30-year reputation for excellence ...

6. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Sage Staffing

📍 Mojave, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An aerospace company in Mojave with one of the best reputations in the country is looking to fill a front office administrative position! You will work as part of a relatively small and close team ...

7. Solar Construction Laborer - $18/hr

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Rosamond, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An established Utility Scale solar installation company is seeking 12 construction General laborers for 6 month temp project in Rosamond, CA. (north of Lancaster). Workers will be helping build a ...

8. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Lake Hughes, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DPS5 Valencia, CA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DPS5 - Valencia - 28820, 28840 & 28839 ...

9. Manager in Training

🏛️ 84 Lumber Company

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary Immediately hiring . As one of the industry's leading suppliers of building materials, we are always looking for our future leaders. Our Manager Trainee program is one of the ...

10. Medical Assistant (TEMP)- Lamont CHC

🏛️ Clinica Sierra Vista

📍 Lamont, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: The Medical Assistant (M.A.) and Certified Medical Assistants (CMA) under direct supervision will perform routine patient care, technical and supportive functions in a medical ...