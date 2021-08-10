These jobs are hiring in North San Juan — and they let you set your own schedule

(North San Juan, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these North San Juan-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Driving Instructor

🏛️ E-Z Way Driving School

📍 Grass Valley, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time/Part Time $18.00/hour. We invite licensed driving instructors and/or individuals who would like to be trained as a driving instructor to join our "Drive Safe Team" at E-Z Way Driving School ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Oroville, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Hospitalist - Full-Time or Part-Time

🏛️ Orchard Hospital

📍 Gridley, CA

💰 $2,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Contract Hospitalist Position 24 hour shifts, housing provided and able to be within 30 minutes of hospital while on shift. Flexible scheduling, option to do 3 to 10 day stretches. The average daily ...

4. In Home Caregiver

🏛️ HomeWell Care Services

📍 Grass Valley, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

In Home CareGiver CareGivers Needed Grass Valley and Nevada City FULL TIME, PART TIME, ON-CALL (IMMEDIATE OPENINGS) **FULLY VACCINATED A PLUS ** Tired of being short staffed, low wages, poor ...

5. Job available - immediate employment - Part Time General Cleaner - Marsden West - Marsden West

🏛️ Marsden West

📍 Auburn, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden West, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small businesses ...

6. Part-Time Delivery Job - Earn up to $22/hr

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Meadow Vista, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

7. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Mires Agency

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...

8. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Emigrant Gap, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

9. Sales and Events Coordinator

🏛️ Gold Miners Inn

📍 Grass Valley, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Previous sales and event experience is required, however, not limited to hospitality industry. This position is at 40 hours per week with some necessary overtime worked on a flexible schedule. Must ...