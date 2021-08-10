Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Beverly

(BEVERLY, WA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Beverly companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beverly:

1. Licensed and Unlicensed Insurance Agents

🏛️ Family First Life Empowerment

📍 Yakima, WA

💰 $350,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Life Insurance agents that desire to make no less than $2,000+ a week and have great people skills. We offer hands-on Coaching, Training, and Reflection on how to sell at a Very High ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Beverly, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

3. Superintendent

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Mattawa, WA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Competitive Salary, Benefits, Backlog of Projects, Western Geographic Presence This Jobot Job is hosted by: Joseph Frias Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending ...

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Ellensburg, WA

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Ellensburg, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

5. Accountant or CPA

🏛️ Yakima CPA Group

📍 Yakima, WA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Yakima CPA Group is looking for an experienced and detail-oriented accountant or CPA to add to our group. We offer advisory, tax and accounting services for a wide range of businesses and individuals ...

6. Welder/Fabricator (Yakima)

🏛️ Pacific CA Services

📍 Union Gap, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Must be able to mig & tig weld stainless, aluminum, and mild steel. Must have own fabrication tools and be able to read a tape measure, and use associated power tools. Welding test is given during ...

7. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Yakima, WA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

8. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Yakima, WA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2136.96 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ellensburg, WA

💰 $2,136 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ellensburg, WA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

10. OTR CDL A Drivers To 28.00 Hour and Good Home Time

🏛️ Alpha Petroleum Transport, Inc. II

📍 Yakima, WA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL-A Drivers - $80K to $110K! Hourly Pay is $25 to $28-Good Home Time & Benefits! Celebrating 8 Years in Business! Please Call (844) 659-5025 or Apply On-line Below! A unique opportunity ...