Hudson, NY

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Hudson

Hudson Times
Hudson Times
 4 days ago

(HUDSON, NY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Hudson.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hudson:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bNR593E00

1. CDL Class A Company Drivers Wanted

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse | RN | GERI (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Great Barrington, MA

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Senior Employment Security Clerk (Spanish Language) Hourly - Albany

🏛️ New York State Civil Service

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum Qualifications MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Either 1. 60 or more college semester credit hours AND one year of full-time work experience in customer service; Or 2. a high school diploma or GED AND ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Office Assistant

🏛️ Ethan Allen Workforce Solutions

📍 Kingston, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is currently looking for an Office Assistant for their office near Kingston. This is a full time position and requires you to work in the office. Who You Are: You are a motivated team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Assistant

🏛️ Ethan Allen Workforce Solutions

📍 Kingston, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a hardworking, career-minded individual that wants to grow within your company? We are hiring for a full time Customer Service Assistant in Kingston! Our client is seeking a candidate that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Red Hook, NY

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Red Hook, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Red Hook, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Red Hook, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Red Hook, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Hudson Times

Hudson Times

Hudson, NY
23
Followers
150
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hudson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

