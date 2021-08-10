These Toledo companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Toledo, OH) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Toledo companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Insurance Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Gus Badra Agency

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $38,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: We are looking for a motivated Entry Level Agency Service and Sales Representative , able to assist Principal Agent in maintaining existing P&C Business as well as, generate new business ...

2. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DCL5 Toledo, OH (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DCL5 - Toledo - 2000 - 2040 S Reynolds Rd ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

6. Hiring CDL A Company Drivers - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Transway Inc

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring Company Drivers for Dedicated, Regional, and OTR Routes FLATBED EXPERIENCE NOT REQUIRED BENEFITS: * Home time varies based on location of driver * $2,500 sign-on bonus * Quarterly safety ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

8. Class A CDL Truck Driver | Perrysburg OH | Walgreens

🏛️ CPC Logistics

📍 Perrysburg, OH

💰 $1,237 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck Driver | Perrysburg OH | Walgreens $1300 - $1500 a week! | $8000 Sign On Bonus! | Benefits Start on Day Ome! Recent Graduates Encourage to Apply! Call Linnette at 855-867-3801 for ...

9. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Toledo, OH

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...