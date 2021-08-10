Cancel
Monticello, ME

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Monticello

Monticello Updates
Monticello Updates
 4 days ago

(MONTICELLO, ME) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Monticello companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Monticello:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Houlton, ME

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1872 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $1,872 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Presque Isle, ME. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Children's Services Coordinator/BHP Dual Role

🏛️ MAS Community Health

📍 Easton, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MAS Community Health is seeking a Children' s Services Coordinator/Behavioral Health Professional (Dual Role) for our Section 28 services in Aroostook County, ME! Job Responsibilities Include

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Easton Process Sanitation Worker 7pm-7am

🏛️ mccainfood

📍 Easton, ME

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Easton Process Sanitation Worker 7pm-7am Position Type: Regular - Full-Time Requisition ID: 9730 Position Title: Process Sanitation Worker Schedule: 7:00pm - 7:00am Salary: $16.75 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Automotive Technician

🏛️ T A Service Center

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Automotive Technician to become an integral part of our team! You will diagnose, adjust, repair, and overhaul automotive vehicles. Responsibilities: * Diagnose and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Northern Light AR Gould Hospital - Radiation Oncology

🏛️ Northern Light Health

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $20,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northern Light Health AR Gould Hospital is seeking an EXPERIENCED BC/BE radiation oncologist to join our Cancer Clinic team. Our practice boasts a variety of treatment options, has a state-of-the-art ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $1,700 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Presque Isle, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Houlton, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Houlton, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1553.43 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $1,553 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Presque Isle, ME. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Monticello, ME
ABOUT

With Monticello Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

