Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Charleston

(CHARLESTON, SC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Charleston.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Charleston:

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,058 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $3,058 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Charleston, South Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08 ...

3. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Summerville, SC

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

4. Dominos Pizza delivery job - Mount Pleasant - Earn $12-15 per hour with tips (5658)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 North Charleston, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Right now Domino's is looking for qualified drivers to staff stores in your area. We're growing so fast it's hard to keep up, and that means Domino's has lots of ways for you to grow (if that's what ...

5. Medical Call Center Representative

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a great position at one of the fastest-growing medical call center in Charleston? Staffmark wants to talk to you! We are seeking Referral Management Specialists for a top Hospital area ...

6. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

7. Hotel Lead Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $16 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are searching for an established Hotel Lead Maintenance Technician in Charleston SC who will bring high energy, passion, and a hands-on approach as the caretaker of this select-service property in ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

9. CDL-A Truck Driver: Owner Operators - Dry Van Freight - 197K Gross

🏛️ Atlas

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $197,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Commercial Truckload Division Lightweight Dry Van Loads - 15,000 to 25,000 lbs. Atlas is signing on Class A CDL Owner Operator solos and teams for the Commercial Truckload Division. CTD is an owner ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,693 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $2,693 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Charleston, South Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic ...