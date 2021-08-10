Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Heppner

(HEPPNER, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Heppner companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Heppner:

1. Ranch Hand

🏛️ Corsair Angus Ranch

📍 Ione, OR

💰 $3,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Conducts all aspects of a working ranch including animal feeding, care, range management, doctoring, calving, irrigation and hay production. Able to work alone or alongside owner in the operation of ...

2. Mental Health Specialist I (Skills Trainer)

🏛️ Community Counseling Solutions

📍 Heppner, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a heart for helping children and their families? If so, CCS has the perfect job for you! Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) offers innovative services in behavioral health all over the ...

3. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Heppner, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

4. Physician / Family Practice - Emergency Medicine / Oregon / Permanent / Pacific Northwest - Famil...

🏛️ Pacific Companies.

📍 Heppner, OR

💰 $1,800 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is an excellent opportunity for a physician who wants to work in a team-oriented atmosphere in both clinic and hospital settings with a diversity of patients. I personally met each physician in ...

5. CDL Team Drivers - Home Weekly - Earn $50k-$80k/Year + $7,500 Sign-On

🏛️ AutoZone - Pasco

📍 Heppner, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AutoZone is Now Hiring Class A CDL Team Drivers! Earn Up to $80k Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus AutoZone, Inc., the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and ...