Hammond, LA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Hammond require no experience

Hammond Daily
 4 days ago

(Hammond, LA) These companies are hiring Hammond residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Sales Reps Needed / Paid Weekly / Benefits / No Experience Required

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Hammond, LA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION SERVICE INDUSTRY, HOSPITALITY, AND SALES SPECIALISTS! Safe Haven Security is the #1 Largest authorized ADT dealer. We are looking to fill the Outside Sales position in your area to sell our ...

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Hammond, LA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Hammond, LA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

4. Claims Processor / Data Entry Specialist

🏛️ Property Claim Professionals

📍 Hammond, LA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS IS NOT A LICENSED ADJUSTER LEVEL EXPERIENCE POSITION - PLEASE READ FULL POSITION REQUIREMENTS BELOW. Our company is a nationwide provider of property and liability claims solutions including ...

