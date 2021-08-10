Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Hammond require no experience
(Hammond, LA) These companies are hiring Hammond residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Sales Reps Needed / Paid Weekly / Benefits / No Experience Required
🏛️ Safe Haven Security
📍 Hammond, LA
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
ATTENTION SERVICE INDUSTRY, HOSPITALITY, AND SALES SPECIALISTS! Safe Haven Security is the #1 Largest authorized ADT dealer. We are looking to fill the Outside Sales position in your area to sell our ...
2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required
🏛️ WS Partners of GA
📍 Hammond, LA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about
3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Hammond, LA
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
4. Claims Processor / Data Entry Specialist
🏛️ Property Claim Professionals
📍 Hammond, LA
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
THIS IS NOT A LICENSED ADJUSTER LEVEL EXPERIENCE POSITION - PLEASE READ FULL POSITION REQUIREMENTS BELOW. Our company is a nationwide provider of property and liability claims solutions including ...
