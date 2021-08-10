Ready for a change? These Ipswich jobs are accepting applications

(IPSWICH, SD) Companies in Ipswich are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ipswich:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

2. Manager - Aberdeen

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Ipswich, SD

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Retail Sales Flooring and Home Decor

🏛️ Finishing Touch Design Studio

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The position entails helping customers with flooring and window treatments, area rugs ect. 40 hrs per week. Paid Holidays, Vacation Pay. Health Insurance. paid training. Retirement. We are will to ...

5. Wastewater Treatment Operator Tech II

🏛️ DEMKOTA RANCH BEEF

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wastewater Operator Tech II Reports To: Maintenance Supervisor FLSA Status: Hourly - LG 10 $26.00 Position Summary This full-time position is responsible for wastewater treatment operations at a pre ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,721 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $3,721 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

7. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Ipswich, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Short Work Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Local Lanes

📍 Leola, SD

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Local Company Drivers Home Daily - Short Work Week - Excellent Benefits At Hirschbach, we want our drivers to succeed and enjoy trucking with us. Hirschbach is proud to offer ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...