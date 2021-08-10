Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ipswich, SD

Ready for a change? These Ipswich jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
 4 days ago

(IPSWICH, SD) Companies in Ipswich are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ipswich:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bNR4fyu00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Manager - Aberdeen

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Ipswich, SD

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Sales Flooring and Home Decor

🏛️ Finishing Touch Design Studio

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The position entails helping customers with flooring and window treatments, area rugs ect. 40 hrs per week. Paid Holidays, Vacation Pay. Health Insurance. paid training. Retirement. We are will to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Wastewater Treatment Operator Tech II

🏛️ DEMKOTA RANCH BEEF

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wastewater Operator Tech II Reports To: Maintenance Supervisor FLSA Status: Hourly - LG 10 $26.00 Position Summary This full-time position is responsible for wastewater treatment operations at a pre ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,721 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $3,721 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Ipswich, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Short Work Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Local Lanes

📍 Leola, SD

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Local Company Drivers Home Daily - Short Work Week - Excellent Benefits At Hirschbach, we want our drivers to succeed and enjoy trucking with us. Hirschbach is proud to offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ipswich Journal

Ipswich Journal

Ipswich, SD
15
Followers
170
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ipswich Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ipswich, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Paid Holidays#Travel Nursing#Sd#Cpm Great Benefits#Cdl A Company Drivers#Aberdeen Arbys Aberdeen#Arby#Totalmed Staffing#Otr Dedicated#Teams Recent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy