Start tomorrow? Virginia Beach companies hiring immediately

(Virginia Beach, VA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Virginia Beach-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

2. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

3. Lead Maintenance Technician- $2,000 SIGN-ON BONUS!!!!

🏛️ Hideaway at Greenbrier - VA

📍 Chesapeake, VA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

~*~ $2,000 Sign-On BONUS for New Hires! ~*~ JRK Residential Group is hiring! We are seeking an immediate need for an experienced Lead Maintenance Tech at our Chesapeake property. If you are someone ...

4. Housekeeper

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeper Newport News, VA, USA Req #4079 Monday, July 19, 2021 Patrick Henry Square Hotel is seeking Housekeepers to maintain our guest rooms and common areas. Hiring Immediately, apply today

5. Major Pay Increase NON CDL Independent Contractors / Owner Operators Home Delivery

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $3,452 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 NON CDL Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Week: $3,452.87 Up from $2,975.50 ...