Wolf Point, MT

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Wolf Point

Wolf Point Dispatch
Wolf Point Dispatch
 4 days ago

(WOLF POINT, MT) Companies in Wolf Point are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wolf Point:


1. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $1,764 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $1,764 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Wolf Point, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care

2. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Satellite TV Technician - Entry Level

🏛️ DISH

📍 Frazer, MT

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

5. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,512 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $1,512 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Wolf Point, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

7. Registered Nurse - LTC - 13 Week Contract ($1500/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking compassionate Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who require extended care due to chronic illnesses and disabilities for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

8. MT - LPN - LTC - Nights - HOUSING PROVIDED ONSITE- $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Faith Lutheran Home is a 60 bed LTC facility located in Wolf Point, MT. We are looking for an LPN to work 12hr night shifts. Housing is provided onsite in efficiency apartments. There are flights ...

Wolf Point Dispatch

Wolf Point Dispatch

With Wolf Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wolf Point, MT
