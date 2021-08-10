Start tomorrow? Twentynine Palms companies hiring immediately

(Twentynine Palms, CA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Twentynine Palms are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Palm Desert, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Cannabis Processor IMMEDIATE START!!!

🏛️ Grassroots Staffing Group

📍 Desert Hot Springs, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Must be 21+ to apply. Communicate with Production Team Management for daily production plans, packaging and maintenance of equipment related to production * Follow all Company Standard Operating ...

3. Security Officer - Dedicated

🏛️ Signal 88 Security of Riverside

📍 Yucca Valley, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Security Officer - Dedicated Location: Yucca Valley, CA 92879 Schedule: Part Time to Full Time All Shifts Available Pay Rate: $14 Hourly Rate Benefits: Tuition Assistance for PT/FT/Immediate ...

4. UNARMED SECURITY OFFICER !!!!!! START NOW !!!!!!

🏛️ Unified Protective Services

📍 Desert Hot Springs, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

UNARMED SECURITY OFFICER !!!!! START NOW !! !!!!! HIRING IMMEDIATELY!!!!! UNIFIED PROTECTIVE SERVICES, IS NOW HIRING ARMED SECURITY OFFICERS!!! ( Desert Hot Springs, CA) Job Description - Must have a ...