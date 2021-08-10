No experience necessary — Inglis companies hiring now

(Inglis, FL) These companies are hiring Inglis residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Williston, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DFL3 Gainesville, FL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DFL3 - Gainesville - 2121 North 67th ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Homosassa Springs, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Hernando, FL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

4. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ WaveCrest Masonry

📍 Inverness, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an entry level secretary position, who is capable of working in a fast-paced environment, skilled in problem solving, and can communicate with multiple supervisors. Must have ...

5. Sales and Management Trainee

🏛️ Family Heritage Life

📍 Ocala, FL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to expansive growth we are looking to add to our team in the Ocala area. We are looking for enthusiastic, career minded individuals with a drive for success, unlimited income and growth ...

6. Pharmacy Technician Trainee

🏛️ INGLIS DRUGS

📍 Inglis, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Pharmacy Technician/ Trainee with or without experience. Prior work experience in retail pharmacy is preferred and must have clear back ground to work in the pharmacy.

7. Life Insurance Sales Agent- Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Dunnellon, FL

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

8. Physician / Family Practice / Florida / Locum or Permanent / Family Medicine - Family Medicine O...

🏛️ The Inline Group

📍 Lecanto, FL

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Access Health Care Physicians, LLC- Inverness * Full Time * Hours: 40 hour work week with some on call by phone in the evenings and weekends * Employed * MD/DO * New Graduates * Average Patients seen ...