Norwich, NY

Get hired! Job openings in and around Norwich

Norwich News Alert
Norwich News Alert
 4 days ago

(NORWICH, NY) Companies in Norwich are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Norwich:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bNR4TL400

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3295.98 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $3,295 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Norwich, NY. Shift: 4x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Start at $25.25/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Nichols, NY

📍 Oxford, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians Start at $25.25/hour + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality, and cost ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Assembler

🏛️ Peoplelink Staffing Solutions

📍 Greene, NY

💰 $608 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Peoplelink Staffing Solutions in partnership with a prominent client in Greene, NY within the fabrication industry is seeking an assembler. Job Summary Pay: $15.20 per hour Shift: Monday - Friday ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Floating Teller 1 (or 2 with required experience)

🏛️ Community Bank System, Inc.

📍 Sidney, NY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Floating Bank Teller Work Happy is in line with our Bank Happy philosophy. At CBSI, we are committed to providing the highest level of employee support, whether through our benefits, our professional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300-$1,500/Week Min. + Great Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Lineage Conklin, NY

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Regional Account With $1,300 - $1,500 Weekly Minimum Pay! Two Runs Available! Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Home Daily ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2660/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $2,660 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,477 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $1,477 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Norwich, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/13/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Syracuse, NY

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $10k Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL- A Experienced Dedicated Truck Drivers!

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Norwich, NY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company Drivers & TeamsBenefits * Earn Upwards of $1,200 per week! * Great Benefits - Medical, Dental, Vision & 401K Match * Paid Orientation * Newer Equipment- average ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Norwich News Alert

Norwich News Alert

Norwich, NY
ABOUT

With Norwich News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

