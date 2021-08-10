No experience necessary — Folkston companies hiring now

(Folkston, GA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Folkston? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Yulee, FL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

2. Direct Care Worker

🏛️ Dayspring Senior Living

📍 Hilliard, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is an entry level position into senior living. If you have a passion for caring for seniors and those with needs then we would like to speak with you. This is a full time position, you would be ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Kingsland, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Sanitation (Hoboken)

🏛️ Allegiance Industries

📍 Hoboken, GA

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location 020137 - Hoboken, GA Position Type Janitorial Salary Range $10.00 - $11.00 Hourly Job Shift 3rd Description Currently hiring: Sanitation Technician Shift: 7:00pm ...