Casper, WY

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Casper

Posted by 
Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 4 days ago

(CASPER, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Casper companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Casper:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNR4PoA00

1. Sales Rep - Make $1,500 + a week!

🏛️ Schwartz Agency

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring and training insurance agents to go out and service Middle Income America and protect their families. * We will train you to call, set, and run appointments from your home office. * We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3249.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $3,249 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Casper, WY. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3249 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Flowback Operator

🏛️ Newkota Services

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: As a flowback operator, you work at an oil and gas rig and monitor flowback equipment. Your responsibilities in this career include maintaining a safe work environment, recording ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. District Manager QSR Concept

🏛️ ResourceOne

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of the region's most successful quick-service restaurant groups with over 300 restaurant locations nationwide is growing and looking for a proven District Manager to oversee units in the Casper ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Casing Install Floor Hand Casper Wyoming

🏛️ TRK Enterprise

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Install and clean casing on drilling rigs.

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Accounting Bookkeeper

🏛️ Corthell Transportation

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to add an Experienced bookkeepers with specialization in any accounting software to our busy trucking firm. This person completes general accounting tasks as well as from a trucking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Service Technician

🏛️ 5150 Heating and Air Conditioning

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Service Technician to join our team! You will maintain and repair all industry related equipment. Some travel is required. Responsibilities: * Repair, install, and adjust commercial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.

🏛️ Montrose Insurance Group

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MIG Agency of Equis Financial is seeking a driven and coachable individual who is ready to start getting paid what they are worth! You will become your own boss in this expanding market and can work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $3,249 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $3,249 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Casper, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $3,136 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $3,136 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Casper, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Casper Updates

Casper Updates

Casper, WY
