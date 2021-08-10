Cancel
Fosston, MN

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Fosston

Fosston News Beat
 4 days ago

(FOSSTON, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Fosston.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fosston:


1. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Mentor, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

2. Clearwater County Assessor

🏛️ Clearwater County Auditor

📍 Bagley, MN

💰 $77,688 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clearwater County is seeking applicants for the position of Clearwater County Assessor Annual salary range is $59,716.80 - $77,688.00 Minimum requirements to apply: Applicants must be an Accredited ...

3. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.

📍 Fosston, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...

4. Diesel Technician - Earn $24.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota Diesel Technician

📍 Gary, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Diesel Technicians Earn $24.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to the success of a dynamic ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Mahnomen, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $8.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota

📍 Bejou, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Fosston News Beat

Fosston, MN
ABOUT

With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

