No experience necessary — Galveston companies hiring now
(Galveston, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Galveston companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions
📍 Galveston, TX
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Galveston, TX
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
3. Entry Level Sales Representative
🏛️ Eliot Management Group
📍 Friendswood, TX
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
If you're an outgoing, personable, highly self-motivated, and an adaptable sales professional then a career with Eliot is perfect for you! It's our mission to provide life-altering career ...
4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Galveston, TX
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Galveston, TX
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
