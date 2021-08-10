No experience necessary — Elkton companies hiring now
(Elkton, OR) These companies are hiring Elkton residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. OR - Occupational Therapist - Roseburg - $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**
🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing
📍 Roseburg, OR
💰 $36 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Accepting new grads.SNF experience required.Occasional floating to another SNF in Roseburg.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred. Shift: Tue-Sat Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties
2. Class A CDL Truck Driver Recent Grads Only Position 800 per wk Hiring OR
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Eugene, OR
💰 $800 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...
3. PROPERTY APPRAISER TRAINEE
🏛️ Douglas County
📍 Roseburg, OR
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
PROPERTY APPRAISER TRAINEE Print ( Apply PROPERTY APPRAISER TRAINEE Salary $13.83 - $19.70 Hourly Location Courthouse - Roseburg, OR Job Type Full Time - at will Department Assessment & Taxation Job ...
4. Gutter Protection Installer
🏛️ LeafFilter
📍 Eugene, OR
💰 $2,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Don't waste time looking for work! If you need consistent work, no need to look any further. Start as soon as tomorrow! No experience necessary, just a willingness to learn and possession of a truck ...
