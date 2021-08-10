Cancel
Elkton, OR

No experience necessary — Elkton companies hiring now

Elkton News Flash
 4 days ago

(Elkton, OR) These companies are hiring Elkton residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bNR4ELP00

1. OR - Occupational Therapist - Roseburg - $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accepting new grads.SNF experience required.Occasional floating to another SNF in Roseburg.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred. Shift: Tue-Sat Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A CDL Truck Driver Recent Grads Only Position 800 per wk Hiring OR

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Eugene, OR

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. PROPERTY APPRAISER TRAINEE

🏛️ Douglas County

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PROPERTY APPRAISER TRAINEE Print ( Apply PROPERTY APPRAISER TRAINEE Salary $13.83 - $19.70 Hourly Location Courthouse - Roseburg, OR Job Type Full Time - at will Department Assessment & Taxation Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Gutter Protection Installer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Eugene, OR

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Don't waste time looking for work! If you need consistent work, no need to look any further. Start as soon as tomorrow! No experience necessary, just a willingness to learn and possession of a truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Elkton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

