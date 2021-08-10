Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Athens

(ATHENS, TX) Companies in Athens are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Athens:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Athens, TX

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Hospital Medicine - Nurse Practitioner/ Physician Assistant

🏛️ Envision Physician Services

📍 Athens, TX

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hospitalist opening in Athens, Texas. This and other physician assistant jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Currently looking for a PRN PA/NP to join our hospitalist Nocturnist program in Athens, TX. ...

3. Call Center Sales Advisor

🏛️ USHEALTH Advisors (MSC-ET)

📍 Athens, TX

💰 $106,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're Growing! Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand for our products and services has never ...

4. FT/PT LPN - Starting at $30/HR- Same Day Pay, No Fees

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Brownsboro, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...

5. Fleet Asset Manager

🏛️ Rail 1 , LLC

📍 Cayuga, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rail 1 is currently seeking an experienced Fleet Asset Manager to join our team! Job duties will be to track and help maintain a 300 plus unit fleet. This will include tracking location, dot ...

6. Assembly Line Worker with High-level Attention to Detail

🏛️ Biomerics

📍 Athens, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Job Title: Medical Device Fiber Layer * (Assembly Line Worker with High-level Attention to Detail) * Company: Biomerics - FMI * Location: Athens, TX * Pay Range: DOE $10 - $20/hr. * Day Shift: Monday ...

7. CDL Truck Driver and Owner Operator - Home Most Nights

🏛️ Jetco

📍 Trinidad, TX

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company & Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Home Most Nights - Dedicated Lanes Available Company Drivers - Earn Up To $80,000+/Year Owner Operators - Earn Up To $180,000+ in Your First ...

8. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Athens, TX

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Athens, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

10. LPN $50.57+/HR- Holiday + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Eustace, TX

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's time to take control of your own career! When you join the ShiftMed team, you can browse through 100+ shifts from local nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities needing full-time and ...