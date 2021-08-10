Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Tobias

(TOBIAS, NE) Companies in Tobias are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tobias:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $110,000/Year

🏛️ Sysco - Lincoln

📍 Tobias, NE

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $110,000/Year + $10,000 Retention Bonus We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to the success ...

2. Civil CAD Technician

🏛️ Actalent

📍 Milford, NE

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Actalent is now hiring for: Entry-level Civil Cad Technician with 1-year experience with civil 3d OR Internship experience Midlevel Cad Technician- 3+ years of experience Actalent is representing a ...

3. DC Team Member - Waverly, NE - Located in Waverly, NE

🏛️ Tractor Supply

📍 Wilber, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located in Waverly, NE New Shifts & Starting Wages Available! Come join a growing team with starting wages beginning at $17.00/hr. and potential to earn up to $19.50/hr. Looking for Team Members to ...

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Geneva, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

5. Eligibility Operations Trainee/Worker - Geneva

🏛️ State of Nebraska

📍 Geneva, NE

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Eligibility Operations Trainee/Worker - Geneva Salary See Position Description Location Geneva, NE Job Type PERM FULL TIME Department Health & Human Services Department Job Number 25438185 Closing ...

6. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Fairbury, NE

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Short Work Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Local Lanes

📍 Milligan, NE

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Local Company Drivers Home Daily - Short Work Week - Excellent Benefits At Hirschbach, we want our drivers to succeed and enjoy trucking with us. Hirschbach is proud to offer ...

8. CDL B Local Delivery Truck Driver

🏛️ Sysco

📍 Crete, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0061 Sysco Lincoln, Inc. Zip Code: 68521 Employment Type: Part Time Travel Percentage: 0 Join us for our Weekly Walk in Job Fair Every Wednesday from 2pm-4pm *Mask are required for all ...

9. Special Delivery Truck Driver

🏛️ Sysco

📍 Crete, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0061 Sysco Lincoln, Inc. Zip Code: 68521 Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: 0 Join us for our Weekly Walk in Job Fair Every Wednesday from 2pm-4pm *Mask are required for all ...

10. CDL-A Company Truck Driver Job - Home Weekly!

🏛️ Hill Brothers Transportation

📍 Crete, NE

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come Join The Hill Bros Family And Get Home Weekly! Hill Bros. is now seeking CDL-A truck drivers for opportunities offering high starting pay rates, weekly home time, and loads of great benefits. We ...