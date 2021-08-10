Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garden City, KS

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Garden City

Posted by 
Garden City News Beat
Garden City News Beat
 4 days ago

(GARDEN CITY, KS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Garden City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Garden City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bNR404U00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Garden City, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Agricultural Worker - General Laborer

🏛️ Doll Farms Inc

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Operate large and small modern equipment some truck driving repair and maintain equipment Willing to train Company Description Grain farm with very little irrigation

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,376 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Garden City, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Garden City, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Garden City News Beat

Garden City News Beat

Garden City, KS
36
Followers
145
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Garden City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Garden City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Med Travelers#Sonography Technician#Allied Health#Cdl A Otr Company Truck#Cpm#Bi Weekly Pay#Drivers Earn#Club Staffing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy