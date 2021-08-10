Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Garden City

(GARDEN CITY, KS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Garden City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Garden City:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Garden City, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

3. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

4. Agricultural Worker - General Laborer

🏛️ Doll Farms Inc

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Operate large and small modern equipment some truck driving repair and maintain equipment Willing to train Company Description Grain farm with very little irrigation

5. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

6. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,376 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Garden City, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

