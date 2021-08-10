Atwell Suites Austin Airport Planned by IHG Hotels & Resorts
ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that its newest brand—Atwell Suites—continues to grow with the latest property planned for Austin, Texas. The Atwell Suites Austin Airport is owned and managed by Bob & Son, Ltd and is the third hotel underway for the brand, joining hotels currently under construction in Miami and Denver. There are currently more than 20 properties in IHG’s U.S. pipeline for the all-suites hotel brand created for longer stays of up to six nights.lodgingmagazine.com
Comments / 0