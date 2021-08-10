Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynchburg, VA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lynchburg require no experience

Posted by 
Lynchburg Dispatch
Lynchburg Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Lynchburg, VA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Lynchburg companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bNR3yKQ00

1. Work from Home Independent Sales Representative

🏛️ Rednour Agency - SFG

📍 Lexington, VA

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!! This is a warm leads driven , in home, commission only sales position. We are looking for self driven and motivated sales people. If you have a business owner or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver Home Weekly 800 to 1400 per week Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1400 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Drivers - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Virginia

📍 Clifford, VA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary! dp103

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 23

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Manager Trainee

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Amherst, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our team is hiring motivated manager trainees, starting pay up to $13 / hr for full time and quick service restaurant experience This posting is for management jobs with an independent McDonald's ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Lynchburg Dispatch

Lynchburg Dispatch

Lynchburg, VA
83
Followers
154
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Independent Sales#Rednour Agency#Life Insurance#Ga Lynchburg#Home Weekly Runs Lrb#Otr#Cpm#Crst#Cdl A Company Drivers#Solo#Dp103#The Senior Life Group#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy