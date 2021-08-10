Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lynchburg require no experience
(Lynchburg, VA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Lynchburg companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Work from Home Independent Sales Representative
🏛️ Rednour Agency - SFG
📍 Lexington, VA
💰 $2,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!! This is a warm leads driven , in home, commission only sales position. We are looking for self driven and motivated sales people. If you have a business owner or ...
2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Lynchburg, VA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required
🏛️ WS Partners of GA
📍 Lynchburg, VA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about
4. Truck Driver Home Weekly 800 to 1400 per week Recent Grads Welcome
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Lynchburg, VA
💰 $1,400 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Details Pay $800 to $1400 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...
5. CDL Truck Drivers - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Sign-On
🏛️ Sysco - Virginia
📍 Clifford, VA
💰 $90,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally ...
6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Lynchburg, VA
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Lynchburg, VA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Lynchburg, VA
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
9. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary! dp103
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 23
📍 Lynchburg, VA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
10. Manager Trainee
🏛️ McDonald's
📍 Amherst, VA
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our team is hiring motivated manager trainees, starting pay up to $13 / hr for full time and quick service restaurant experience This posting is for management jobs with an independent McDonald's ...
