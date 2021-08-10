Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lynchburg require no experience

(Lynchburg, VA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Lynchburg companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Work from Home Independent Sales Representative

🏛️ Rednour Agency - SFG

📍 Lexington, VA

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!! This is a warm leads driven , in home, commission only sales position. We are looking for self driven and motivated sales people. If you have a business owner or ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

4. Truck Driver Home Weekly 800 to 1400 per week Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1400 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...

5. CDL Truck Drivers - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Virginia

📍 Clifford, VA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

9. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary! dp103

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 23

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

10. Manager Trainee

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Amherst, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our team is hiring motivated manager trainees, starting pay up to $13 / hr for full time and quick service restaurant experience This posting is for management jobs with an independent McDonald's ...