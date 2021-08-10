Get hired! Job openings in and around Magee

(MAGEE, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Magee companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Magee:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2860 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $2,860 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brandon, MS. Shift: 4x10 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Magee, MS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Photographer

🏛️ NATIONWIDE STUDIOS

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $125 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location 315 Brandon, MS - Brandon, MS Position Type Full Time Job Category Sales Description Are you looking for a photography position where you can have fun capturing children ...

4. Carpenter

🏛️ Holton Construction

📍 Florence, MS

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trim and finish carpentry is our trade. Our job sites consist of the highest quality homes in the tri-county area. If you want to learn this trade and begin a career, come see us.

5. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2692.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $2,692 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brandon, MS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2692 ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,376 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Brandon, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,782 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $1,782 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Brandon, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

9. Alignment & Shop Mechanic

🏛️ Shipp's Truck Specialist, Inc.

📍 Mendenhall, MS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time Mechanics Needed **Blue Cross Blue Shield Health and Life Insurance -- 100% Paid By Company** **SIGN ON BONUS AFTER 90 DAYS** Pick-ups, Semi Trucks and Trailers, Etc. Great opportunity to ...

10. CDL A Dedicated Regional Truck Driver: 60 CPM + Pay Guarantee

🏛️ Paper Transport - PTI

📍 Richland, MS

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Truck Driver Needed for Regional Dedicated Run! We're growing and we're excited to announce Paper Transport, Inc.'s largest pay Increase in company history ! We have a CDL-A truck driver ...