Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Eagle Pass, TX) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Eagle Pass, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Eagle Pass, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Eagle Pass, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Eagle Pass, TX

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMPORTANT: SEP ends August 15th, which is the perfect training ground for the upcoming OEP season. Come get trained up NOW, earning high commissions, so you feel 100% comfortable when OEP rolls ...